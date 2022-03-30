Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Declines By 30.0%

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 449,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABS opened at 2.25 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of 1.72 and a 12-month high of 12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.98.

SABS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

