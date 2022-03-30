Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Expands By 56.6%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

SGBAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

OTCMKTS SGBAF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 7,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

