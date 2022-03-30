Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Rises By 68.4%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

