Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Drops By 26.1%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

