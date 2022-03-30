Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Drops By 27.0%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 344,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,348. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

