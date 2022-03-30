Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Decreases By 39.7%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $5.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
