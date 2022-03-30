Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Decreases By 39.7%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 237,156 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

