Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,779,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.