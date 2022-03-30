Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

