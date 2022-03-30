Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.