Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.