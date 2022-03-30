Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.93) price target by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.50 ($71.98).

ETR SHL opened at €55.20 ($60.66) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.29. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a one year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

