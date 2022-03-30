Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 292,014 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

