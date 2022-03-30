Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

