Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 4,406 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. 4,692,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,030. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.