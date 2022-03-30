Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,824 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

VSS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. 1,387,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

