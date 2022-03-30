Single Point Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 176.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,713,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.25 and a 200 day moving average of $298.72. The stock has a market cap of $620.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

