Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,113 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 335,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,410,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306,047. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

