Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.52.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,154. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

