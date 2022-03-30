SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWYUF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.