SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 98,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.