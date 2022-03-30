Smith Micro Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.
NASDAQ:SMSI remained flat at $$3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 628,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.52.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Dawson James reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.
About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.