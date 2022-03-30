Smith Micro Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.

NASDAQ:SMSI remained flat at $$3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 628,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Dawson James reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

