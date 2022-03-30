Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SODI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 3,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Solitron Devices has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

