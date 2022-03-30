Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTC. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $11,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

