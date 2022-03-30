Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.21

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and traded as low as $25.94. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

