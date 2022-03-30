South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SJI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 22,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

