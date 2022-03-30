SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,363,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $352.19. 505,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,333. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

