SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 321,716 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,737,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 164,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,899. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

