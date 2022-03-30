SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $494,506.83 and $671.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,145.60 or 0.99993305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00063916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00336920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00137808 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

