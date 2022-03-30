Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 957,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,951. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

