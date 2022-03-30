Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.