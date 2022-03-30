Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SBEV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 173,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

