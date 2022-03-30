Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

