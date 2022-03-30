State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
State Street has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
STT stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.
Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.
In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,789,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,136,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,652,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.