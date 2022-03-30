State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

State Street has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

STT stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,789,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,136,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,652,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

