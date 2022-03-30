Steven A. Markel Sells 1,500 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MKL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,492.89. 49,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,138.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,268.02.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

