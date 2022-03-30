Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The firm has a market cap of £473.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.80.

KETL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.12).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

