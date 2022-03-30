Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SDIG stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.
SDIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
