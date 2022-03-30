Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 2,945,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,335. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

