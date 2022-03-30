Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

