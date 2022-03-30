SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 695,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $735.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

