T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 5.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,583. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

