Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 158,542 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 312,826.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

