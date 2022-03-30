Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 867,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,391. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

