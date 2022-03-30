TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.81

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 3794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

