TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.11. TCG BDC shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 1,548 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 105,354 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

