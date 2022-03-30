TD Securities Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of KEYUF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 1,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,263. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

