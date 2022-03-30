Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Down 6.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.61. 5,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 321,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

