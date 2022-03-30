Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 290,015 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TEI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

