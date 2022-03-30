Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce $742.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. 1,534,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

