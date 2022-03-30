Terracoin Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $366,779.80 and approximately $87.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00808912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00211209 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.