Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 364,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,934,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

