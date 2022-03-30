The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 449,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

